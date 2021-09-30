Biden’s Build Back Better Act, according to a restaurant trade group, will harm small businesses.

In a letter to Congress dated September 29, the National Restaurant Association expressed concern about the potential impact of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

Parts of the package were too expensive for small businesses, according to the letter, which was addressed to House Leaders Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy, as well as Senate Leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell.

Sean Kennedy, Vice President of Public Affairs for the National Restaurant Association, wrote that investments in pre-K education, childcare, and public transportation were “long overdue,” but that the bill’s cost would “tax” the “struggling restaurant business.”

The association’s September 2021 survey of 4,000 eateries across the country was the subject of this letter. According to the results of the study, the group believes that “recovery from the pandemic will be protracted well beyond 2022.”

According to the group, “78 percent of operators claim their restaurant suffered a drop in client demand for indoor (eating) due to the increase in Delta variant cases.” According to the poll, 91% of restaurants are paying more for food, and 78% of businesses believe they are understaffed.

Kennedy claimed in the letter that the organization feared proposed tax hikes in the Build Back Better Act would harm small companies, which he claimed accounted for nine out of ten restaurants.

“It is against this bleak economic backdrop that we submit our comments on the Build Back Better Act,” Kennedy wrote, “specifically, our opposition to proposed restaurant tax increases, our renewed call for replenishing the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, and our objections to the unprecedented changes to the National Labor Relations Act that could bankrupt many businesses.”

According to the letter, the association is opposed to any cap on the Section 199A Small Business Tax Deduction, believing that it will prevent businesses earning more than $400,000 or $500,000 from saving money on taxes. It also made a point of opposing the taxation of inherited enterprises and raising the corporate tax rate, which it claimed would stifle restaurant growth.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) should be refilled, according to the group. The RRF ceased accepting new candidates on May 24. The RRF was applied for by two out of every three qualified eateries, according to the group. This is a condensed version of the information.