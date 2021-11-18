Biden’s banking nominee, according to a Republican congressman, has ideas rooted in a “Socialist Manifesto.”

Republicans are criticizing President Joe Biden’s choice for the next head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, claiming she is plotting to nationalize the banking sector.

Saule Omarova’s nomination for the position is now being considered by the Senate. Many Republicans are questioning her upbringing in the former Soviet Union as well as academic papers she published.

Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania has gone even further, suggesting that she has a socialist agenda. “Taken together, her proposals amount to a socialist ideology for American financial services,” he stated during her Senate confirmation hearing. He also asked to examine a paper she wrote about Karl Marx at Moscow State University in what he refers to as “the genuine Russian.” Omarova stated she couldn’t produce a copy since she didn’t have it anymore.

It’s possible that her classification as a socialist is a reference to a paper she authored in 2020. She stated in it that the nation’s banking system needs to be overhauled so that credit could be extended to individual accounts more quickly in times of need. Banking lobbyists, on the other hand, have fought the notion and her nomination for the position.

“I wish community bankers and their trade groups would read what I’ve written more attentively,” Omarova told the Associated Press.

Republicans have criticized her for being born in the former Soviet Union, but she claims to have come to the United States as a result of family persecution in Kazakhstan. She moved to the United States in 1991 and most recently worked as a law professor at Cornell University, where she testified in court as a financial regulation expert. In 2005, she became a citizen of the United States.

Omarova’s nomination is anticipated to be voted on in December.

Democrats claim she’s well-qualified and would be a stern Wall Street watchdog.

She would be the first woman and person of color to lead the 158-year-old organization if confirmed.

Omarova is a well-known financial regulation expert with a long academic career.

