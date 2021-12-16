Biden’s $768 billion defense bill is sent to Congress, along with plans for a new War on Terror Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The $768.2 billion military bill will be delivered to President Joe Biden after an 88-11 bipartisan Senate vote on Wednesday. It contains the first drafts of designs for a war on terror memorial as well as improvements to the military’s handling of sexual assault cases.

The bill proposes three locations around the National Mall for a Global War on Terror Memorial to recognize soldiers who have participated in the wars that began in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

It also contains a 2.7 percent wage boost for military members and Defense Department employees, as well as $75.3 million to maintain the Armed Forces Retirement Home facilities in Washington, D.C. and Gulfport, Mississippi.

Six Democrats, three Republicans, and one Independent cast no votes.

Several proposals, including changes to how the military handles sexual assault cases, were debated in the Senate when the bill was being debated.

Reports of sexual assault and rape in the military surged 13% in 2018, putting public pressure on the military to improve how the reports are handled. One of the no votes was New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who wanted the amendment to make more significant improvements.

The military will utilize independent prosecutors to review and prosecute sexual assault cases under the version that was authorized, transferring authority away from senior officers who typically handled them.

According to The Associated Press, Gillibrand wanted the military to have no jurisdiction over prosecution so that high-ranking officers could not potentially influence proceedings, and she labeled the repeal of her amendment a “disservice to our service personnel and our democracy.”

The yearly law, which has passed both the House and Senate without fail for decades, was delayed in the Senate due to a variety of disagreements, including a separate push to prevent goods made in China by forced Uyghur labor from entering the United States.

It also includes $9.9 billion for defense needs not covered by the bill’s typical jurisdiction, raising the total cost to $777 billion.

Sens. Jack Reed of Rhode Island and James Inhofe of Oklahoma, the Democratic chairman and ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, released a joint statement hailing passage, a rare moment of bipartisanship in the divided Congress.

