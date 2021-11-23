Biden was important in improving Walmart’s supply chain, according to the CEO.

In the midst of growing concerns over the United States’ supply chain, one big CEO is praising President Joe Biden’s handling of the situation.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillion complimented the Biden administration’s measures in an interview with MSNBC on Monday, noting that they are having an impact. He cited a contract reached to keep major ports open 24 hours a day as an example of how it has aided in the faster movement of cargo containers.

“The collaboration of private industry and government has been extremely beneficial,” McMillon remarked. “We’ve had a lot of participation, been able to participate in solving some of these congestion issues, so I’d like to give the administration credit for things like helping to get the ports open 24 hours a day, to open up some of the trucking lines…and then there’s been a lot of innovation all the way through the supply chain,” he says. Here’s Walmart CEO Doug McMillon praising the Biden administration for assisting in the resolution of several supply chain difficulties.

“Each month of the quarter became more powerful. The quantity of containers traveling through the ports has increased dramatically “Added he.

The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, two of the largest in the United States, saw record-breaking numbers of container ships anchored and waiting to offload as the administration attempted to find answers to supply chain challenges. On October 19, the ports had a backlog of 100 ships, surpassing the previous high of 97 recorded only a month before in September.

A top White House official also blamed the extraordinary supply chain bottlenecks on the COVID-19 pandemic’s soaring consumer demand.

“I believe it’s fair to say that there are demand components to this,” the source told reporters last month, “but essentially, we believe that the historic support that the Biden-Harris administration has provided to households and small businesses across the country has been vital.”

Some analysts expect that shortages will last until 2023, based on the idea that consumer demand is surpassing supply. Businesses are also contributing to the shortage by ordering and hoarding more items than they require.

