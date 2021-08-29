Biden warns that extremists who carried out suicide bombings are “very likely” to strike again.

As the American withdrawal nears its end, the US has warned that future terrorist strikes on Kabul airport are “very likely.”

The threat was described as “particular” and “credible” by the State Department, which advised individuals to leave the area surrounding the airport.

Meanwhile, President Biden pledged to keep airstrikes on Isis-K, which carried out a suicide bombing at the airport last Thursday, killing dozens of Afghans and 13 American service members.

The Pentagon said the remaining US soldiers at the airport, which now number fewer than 4,000, have begun their last retreat ahead of Vice President Joe Biden’s August 31 deadline for the evacuation to be completed.

Mr Biden warned the extremists should anticipate more after hearing about a US drone mission in eastern Afghanistan that killed two members of the so-called Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, according to the Pentagon.

The president stated, “This strike will not be the last.” “We will continue to pursue everyone who was complicit in that horrible act and hold them accountable.”

He praised the American military for their “bravery and devotion” in rushing tens of thousands of people from Kabul airport, including the 13 US service members killed in Thursday’s suicide blast.

As emotions grew over the possibility of another IS strike, the exodus proceeded.

“Our commanders advised me that an attack is extremely likely in the next 24-36 hours,” Mr Biden said, adding that he has ordered them to take all necessary precautions to safeguard their forces, who are securing the airport and assisting with the influx of Americans and others fleeing Taliban rule.

The remains of the 13 troops killed in the suicide attack were on their way to the US Wednesday night, according to the Pentagon.

Their journey represented a difficult turning point in a nearly two-decade conflict that has cost more than 2,400 US military lives and is coming to an end with the re-emergence of a Taliban movement that was deposed by US forces in October 2001.