Biden wants mandatory COVID vaccinations for federal employees, according to the US Delta Variant Response.

President Biden is scheduled to announce plans on Thursday to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for all federal employees. Due to the highly infectious Delta form, the U.S. average for weekly COVID-19 cases was over 300 percent higher on Labor Day weekend compared to 2020.

At 5 p.m. ET, Biden will deliver his remarks.

According to a source quoted by ABC News on Thursday, Biden will issue an executive order requiring all federal employees to get the vaccine, and he may issue a second order extending same requirements to federal government contractors.

Mandatory vaccinations have already been implemented across the federal government, including in the armed forces. On August 25, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released a memo ordering defense and military officials to expedite vaccines, but without providing a particular deadline. According to the Washington Post, 68 percent of service personnel were completely vaccinated at the time of Austin’s directive.

According to CNN, other federal agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Indian Health Service, and the National Institute of Health are likely to announce the completion of their vaccination mandates. This would imply a workforce of 2.1 million people.

It’s unclear whether the executive order will keep the regular testing option for employees who haven’t been vaccinated, which was allowed in a previous directive from July.

Biden is expected to describe a six-pronged plan to tackle the surge, according to CNN. Vaccinating the unvaccinated, booster shots, keeping schools open, strengthening testing and enforcing masks, preserving the economy, and enhancing care for those who have been sick are among the six points.

Biden’s decision comes after a recent poll showed a drop in his popularity. According to an August poll conducted by ABC News and the Washington Post, the proportion of Americans who approve of his handling of COVID-19 has dropped to 52%, a 10-point reduction from June.

Biden is anticipated to give an update on the administration’s booster shot tale, but he is not expected to make any pronouncements about when these doses will be created or authorized for Americans.

A booster dose will provide full protection, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, but a plan to carry out booster shots for the vaccine has been troubled with complications. Due to a lack of efficacy data from vaccine manufacturer Moderna and conflicts between the White House and the federal government. Brief News from Washington Newsday.