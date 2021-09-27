Biden wants free Head Start and college for all children, but states must agree to fund some of it.

President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan promises unprecedented investment in American education, with supporters hailing it as the most comprehensive package in decades.

Two years of free preschool and two years of free community college would be provided to all Americans. This includes increased government financial help for low-income college students as well as enhanced child care subsidies for millions more families.

Biden’s plan guarantees everyone in a participating state two years of community college. Participating states would be paid according to a mechanism that would eventually require them to share 20% of the costs. The package would cover the program’s costs for the next five years.

The education measures in Biden’s “Build Back Better” proposal would serve as a foundation for countless Americans’ educational possibilities while also putting the country’s willingness to expand federal programs in far-reaching ways to the test.

Equity is a priority, as it aims to remove educational barriers that have resulted in wage and learning inequities based on race and income for decades. It also hopes to bring back workers, particularly women, who quit occupations during the COVID-19 pandemic to care for children whose schools were closed, by boosting early education and child care programs.

Jessica Thompson, associate vice president of the Institute for College Access and Success, an education nonprofit, stated, “We haven’t done anything like that in my memory.” “It’s a fantasy.”

Congress is scrambling to fulfill Monday’s self-imposed deadlines, and Biden’s more comprehensive proposal could be heard by the House later this week. However, Democrats must first overcome internal differences over the plan’s scope. The $3.5 trillion plan touches practically every element of American life, from health care and taxation to the environment and housing, and is mostly funded by increasing corporate and wealthy tax rates.

To please more moderate politicians weary of massive expenditure, the price tag will likely drop and expectations will be trimmed back. Progressives and others, on the other hand, are concerned about the cuts, claiming that they have already surrendered enough.

Biden's previous plans, for example, cut funding for historically Black institutions and universities. Money to fix is being considered by lawmakers while they look for other ways to cut costs.