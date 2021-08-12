Biden urges Congress to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, which he describes as “outrageously expensive.”

President Joe Biden is urging Congress to take action to reduce prescription drug prices by imposing fines on pharmaceutical firms that raise prices faster than inflation, allowing Medicare to negotiate drug pricing, and authorizing other cost-cutting initiatives.

“There aren’t many things on which practically every American can agree, but I believe it’s safe to say that all of us—whatever our background, age, or where we live—can agree that prescription drug prices in America are ridiculously expensive,” Biden told reporters on Thursday. “We need Congress to do something.”

Medicare, the federal health-insurance program that covers more than 61 million Americans, the majority of whom are 65 and older, has the power to negotiate pricing for all other services except prescription medicines.

Allowing the program to negotiate, according to Biden, would make the cheaper pricing available to commercial payers, lowering the cost of employer health insurance.

Biden stated, “Right now, drug firms will set a price at whatever the market will bear.” “The prices have put a strain on far too many families.”

Biden wants the federal government to establish a new advanced research project to oversee the development of new life-saving pharmaceuticals.

Pharmaceutical firms have previously blocked Democratic-backed legislation.

In a statement to This website, Steve Ubl, president and CEO of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), an umbrella organization that advocates for the country’s major pharmaceutical companies, said that the companies want to work with the federal government to come up with a plan to reduce costs, but that Biden’s proposal is “misguided.”

“Unfortunately, the president’s plans today will jeopardize access to life-saving drugs and fail to reform an insurance system that pushes treatment costs to disadvantaged patients,” Ubl added. “Many members of Congress understand that access to medicine is vital for millions of patients, and that Medicare is not a piggy bank to be robbed to support other, unrelated government programs.”

“The recent infrastructure bill serves as a reminder that bipartisan reform is feasible, and patients deserve the same bipartisan leadership to guarantee that they have affordable access to their medicines,” he added.

The House and Senate of the United States are controlled by Democrats.