Biden To Expand Access To At-Home COVID Kits: 4 Must-Reads On Rapid Tests’ Critical Role

President Joe Biden has announced intentions to dramatically increase COVID-19 testing in order to prevent – or at least limit – the spread of the extremely contagious omicron strain across the United States.

Biden said in a speech on December 21, 2021, that he wanted to collect “as many tests, as rapidly as feasible,” and that free at-home kits would be mailed out to Americans starting in January.

New federal testing locations and the free delivery of 500 million fast tests will be in the forefront of the fight against the omicron variant. The White House has pledged to employ the Defense Production Act, which permits the federal government to “allocate goods, services, and facilities” from the private sector to meet national demands, in order to expedite the rollout of tests.

The emphasis on testing comes at a time when infection-diagnosis kits are in great demand. The arrival of the omicron form coincided with a desire among many people to get tested before visiting family over the holidays, causing in huge lineups outside test locations and a run on home kits sold at pharmacies.

The Conversations’ team of health professionals has been on hand throughout the coronavirus outbreak to explain why testing is such an important component of the response.

A quick antigen test is the type of test that Biden is aiming to get into the hands of Americans.

Rapid antigen testing check for viral proteins in samples collected through saliva or a swab up the nostrils.

The tests are inexpensive and rapid, with results available in around 15 minutes. They aren’t 100 percent accurate, and they can miss the early stages of COVID-19 infection.

PCR tests, which are better at detecting low amounts of the virus, are often performed by a doctor or health practitioner, but some are accessible for home use, and the samples are then sent to a lab.

The first step of a PCR test, like the fast test, is to collect genetic material – in this case, saliva or a nasal swab.

Following that, the sample is amplified using a complex method that causes the test DNA to reproduce until a billion copies of the original piece exist.

Following that, the sample is amplified using a complex method that causes the test DNA to reproduce until a billion copies of the original piece exist.

This provides for a high level of precision, as the test can detect even the slightest presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes SARS.