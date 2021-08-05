Biden Takes Steps To Prevent Logging And Road Construction In The Tongass Rainforest, North America’s Largest Rainforest

When asked to locate the world’s rainforests on a globe, most people will point to South America. North America, too, contains rainforests, and these temperate rainforests, like their tropical counterparts, are ecological jewels.

The Biden administration has announced new rules to safeguard the Tongass National Forest, which is the world’s largest unbroken temperate rainforest and the largest national forest in the United States. It encompasses much of southeast Alaska and covers more than 26,000 square miles (67,340 square kilometers) — nearly the size of West Virginia. There are thousands of watersheds and fjords in the Tongass, as well as over a thousand forested islands.

The Tongass has been at the forefront of political struggles for more than two decades over two main conservation issues: old-growth logging and designating extensive forest zones as roadless areas to prevent development. As a forest ecosystem scientist, I see safeguarding the Tongass as the kind of bold action required to combat climate change and biodiversity loss.

The Tongass, as we know it today, began to grow in the mid-1700s, when the Little Ice Age ended, leaving much of what is now southern Alaska as barren territory. Plants and animals gradually repopulated the area, resulting in a swath of diverse, lush old-growth woods. In 1902, President Theodore Roosevelt declared the Tongass a forest reserve, then in 1907, he declared it a national forest.

The Tongass is the Tlingit, Haida, and Tsimshian people’s traditional homeland. It is called after the Tongass tribe of Tlingit people, who have lived in the area for almost 10,000 years. For their survival and traditions, Alaska Natives relied on the forest’s enormous diversity of plants and animals. Brown bears and wolves, which have become uncommon in other parts of the United States, are abundant in the Tongass today.

The Tongass’ 900 watersheds are mostly in near-natural condition. This guarantees that they can provide habitat for a wide range of wild species while also recovering from or adapting to pressures such as rising temperatures as a result of climate change. They provide food for bears, eagles, and other carnivores by allowing salmon to spawn in the forest’s creeks and rivers. Such ecosystems are extremely rare today all across the planet.

Carbon storage, biodiversity, and climate resilience are all dependent on intact old-growth forests with trees that are hundreds of years old. They have well-developed root systems capable of reaching water in deep soils