Biden speaks about the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, calling them the “most difficult airlifts in history.”

President Joe Biden updated the Afghan evacuation on Friday, calling it “one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history.”

Since July, nearly 18,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan, according to Biden, and roughly 13,000 have been evacuated since the US military lift began on August 14. He further stated that any American who want to leave the nation will be evacuated.

“I can’t guarantee what the end result will be. But, as commander in chief, I can guarantee you that I will mobilize every resource available,” Biden stated at a press conference at the White House.

When asked about the 8-hour “pause” in Kabul evacuation flights, Biden claimed it was necessary to “ensure we could process the arriving evacuees at the transit points,” adding that departure aircraft have been ordered to restart.

“Even with the stoppage, we transported 5,700 evacuees out yesterday, and we’re working… to verify the number of Americans who remain in the country,” Biden added.

A bipartisan coalition of governors spoke out this week about the new developments in Afghanistan, saying they are prepared to accept Afghan refugees. Many people mentioned the terrible circumstances in the country and volunteered to help the many Afghan diplomats, journalists, and other civilians who have been US allies.

As the Taliban strengthens its hold on Afghanistan, tens of thousands of Afghans have attempted to exit the nation. Images from Afghans’ hurried escapes have flooded social media, resulting in sporadic violence at the airport, individuals falling to their deaths from planes, and traffic gridlock.

“You’ve been aware of my position for a long time. “It is past time to put an end to this war,” Biden stated.

Biden also stated that a G7 summit will be held next week to negotiate a common approach to Afghanistan going forward. Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States are members of the G7, a group of the world’s most advanced economies.