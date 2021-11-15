Biden Signs Executive Order to Combat Human Trafficking and Criminal Activity on Native Lands.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday to combat human trafficking and criminal activity on Native territories.

According to The Associated Press, the rate of violent crime in Native American areas is more than double the national norm. The executive order, which was signed at the first White House conference of tribal nations since 2016, directs the Justice, Homeland Security, and Interior Departments to work together to address the problems. According to ABC News, the summit is a two-day gathering attended by officials from over 570 tribes across the United States.

The departments will work together to increase participation in the event.