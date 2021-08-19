Biden should have bombed Afghanistan bases to smithereens, according to Trump.

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump continued to criticize Vice President Joe Biden’s withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, arguing that military personnel should have been the last to leave.

Biden has faced bipartisan criticism in the aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s ascension to power. The president has defended his choice to terminate the 20-year war by blaming it on a deal he made while still in government, but he has frequently stated that the situation would have been very different if he had remained in office.

Trump said in a statement on Thursday that Biden should have evacuated all American citizens in Afghanistan first, followed by military equipment. After that, he claimed, America should have attacked “the bases to smithereens,” with military personnel evacuated last.

“You don’t do it backwards like Biden and our awakened Generals did,” Trump explained. “There would be no pandemonium, no death—they wouldn’t even know we were gone!”