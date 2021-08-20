Biden should be impeached, according to Lindsey Graham, if he abandons Americans and allies in Afghanistan.

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a Republican, stated on Friday that President Joe Biden should be impeached if he leaves any Americans or Afghan allies in Afghanistan.

“We have a responsibility to get every American citizen out, and we have an obligation to get those Afghans who fought alongside us out,” Graham said on Fox & Friends.

“If we leave one American behind, if we don’t get all those Afghans who came up to help us out,” Graham continued, “Joe Biden, in my opinion, has done a grave crime and misdemeanor under the Constitution and should be impeached.”

Biden has come under fire for his administration’s pullout of Afghanistan after the Taliban overthrew the Afghan government last Saturday.

Biden promised to evacuate the remaining Americans in the nation during a press conference on Friday.

Biden stated, “Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home.”

Biden has stated that his administration hopes to have all Americans evacuated by August 31.

On Friday, the president promised to withdraw Afghan allies from the nation.

Biden stated, “We’re going to do everything we can to ensure safe evacuation for our Afghan allies, partners, and Afghans who may be targeted because of their relationship with the United States.”

Biden mentioned in his remarks on Friday that the US had evacuated 13,000 people from Afghanistan since August 14, and 18,000 people since July. According to the Biden administration, it is unclear how many Americans are still in the nation.

A request for comment from This website was not immediately returned by the White House on Friday afternoon.

Graham claimed on Fox News that Biden’s handling of the Afghan situation has made it more difficult for America to form allies because “we’re going to leave those Afghans who assisted us.”

“Quite frankly, by withdrawing everyone, he’s made another 9/11 tenfold more possible. “President Trump placed troops on the ground as a backup plan in case another 9/11 occurs,” Graham explained.

While Biden has experienced criticism for his decision to leave Afghanistan, he has also garnered praise. Over 4,300 veterans wrote a letter on Friday applauding Biden’s decision to stop the war in Afghanistan.

“President Biden took a difficult decision, knowing that this withdrawal would not be successful. This is a condensed version of the information.