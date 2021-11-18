Biden Remains Confident Despite Lawsuits Attempting to Overturn the Vaccine Mandate.

As a slew of lawsuits challenging President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement make their way to the Supreme Court, his administration is certain that it will be sustained.

Workers at organizations with 100 or more employees must get vaccinated by Jan. 4 or be tested often, according to the executive order. Biden believes it will aid in the conclusion of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

In roughly 30 states, Republican authorities have filed lawsuits challenging the mandate, claiming it is unconstitutional. The mandate is also “fatally defective,” according to federal appellate courts, because its conditions go beyond the powers granted to the federal government.

The White House continues to believe that the mandate will be upheld by the courts.

“I’m fairly sure that the validity of this requirement will be supported when this is fully adjudicated, not just a temporary order,” White House chief of staff Ron Klain said, calling the demand a “common sense” action to help end the pandemic nationally.