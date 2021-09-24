Biden refuses to protect Trump’s White House records from the 1/6 Committee, citing Executive Privilege.

President Joe Biden will not invoke executive privilege to shield former President Donald Trump’s records from a probe of the January 6 insurgency at the United States Capitol, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

At a press briefing, a journalist asked Psaki about Trump’s comments about using executive privilege to block subpoenas issued to former Trump advisers by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 assaults.

Psaki claimed she was unaware of any communication from the previous president and that the Trump campaign did not “regularly” contact the administration. She made the following remarks about how the Biden administration might proceed:

“The president has already determined that asserting executive privilege would be inappropriate,” she said. “When a result, we will react quickly to these issues as they emerge, including those from Congress.”