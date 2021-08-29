Biden pays respects to US soldiers killed in the Kabul attack at Dover Air Force Base.

President Joe Biden paid a visit to Dover Air Force Base on Sunday to honor the 13 American service men killed in the Kabul airport attack on Thursday.

On Sunday morning, President Barack Obama and First Lady Jill Biden met with the families of those murdered before attending the sorrowful return of the service heroes’ bodies to American land.

The Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, which is in charge of returning remains from overseas military theaters, told CNN that the transfer is “a solemn movement of the transfer case by a carry team composed of military personnel from the fallen member’s respective service,” rather than a “ceremony.”

Biden was seen standing on the base tarmac on Sunday as the flag-draped containers were transferred from a military cargo jet. As family members, loved ones, and other service members watched in silence, each case was removed from the plane and loaded into a truck.

The corpses are driven to the base mortuary, which is the largest in the country, after being taken from the plane. They are then prepared for burial and transported to their final destination.

As military members were processing victims for evacuation, a suicide bomber killed the US soldiers and over 170 Afghans outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport. The blast resulted in the first American military losses in Afghanistan in more than a year, and it was the country’s bloodiest incident in ten years.

The identities of the 13 service members killed in the incident were revealed by the Department of Defense on Saturday. Eleven members of the US Marine Corps, one member of the Army, and one member of the Navy were among those killed.

The soldiers were from all over the country, from California to Wyoming to Tennessee, and averaged just over 22 years old, with a few as young as 20.

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, was on his third tour in Afghanistan, and Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, was sent to Afghanistan from his first deployment in Jordan.

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, was on his third tour in Afghanistan, and Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, was sent to Afghanistan from his first deployment in Jordan.

Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, a twenty-year-old Marine Corps officer and soon-to-be father, was on his first deployment to Afghanistan.