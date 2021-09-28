Biden meets with Democratic holdouts in an attempt to get votes for the $3.5 trillion “Human Infrastructure” bill.

President Joe Biden will meet with two Senate holdouts from his own party on Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to win support for a $3.5 trillion social spending proposal.

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WVa.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) are publicly opposed to the bill, citing concerns about the bill’s high cost and how it would be financed.

Biden will meet with senators separately to try to allay their misgivings about the plan. Their votes are especially important in the Senate, which is evenly divided, because the president cannot afford any “No” votes from his party if the package is to be passed through budget reconciliation.

Sinema did not answer questions after leaving the White House, according to a CNN correspondent. According to the Washington Post, Manchin will meet with Biden in the afternoon.

Biden and his supporters seek to free up House legislators to vote on a smaller $1.2 physical infrastructure measure that they support by securing votes from Manchin and Sinema. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has declared her intention to vote on the bill on Thursday, but she must ensure that more progressive members of her caucus do not vote no.

They have previously stated that they will not allow a vote on the bill until the Senate has considered the wider “human infrastructure” package. Pelosi has stated that it is “self-evident” that the price tag will need to be reduced, which might be anathema to House progressives who had hoped for a $6 trillion budget before settling on the current $3.5 trillion.

However, she stated on Tuesday that both bills will be passed.

In a tightly controlled Congress, Manchin and Sinema have been the most hesitant Democratic senators in shepherding Biden’s Build Back Better proposals through. Both represent Republican-leaning states and have been chastised for shifting their positions to the center.

Progressive Democrats have chastised Manchin in particular for acting as a stumbling block to their domestic agenda. He has stated repeatedly that he will not change his mind about his opposition to the $3.5 trillion proposal, which he previously stated was “not urgent” for Congress to adopt.

Opponents of the $3.5 trillion accord have chastised Sinema for her fundraising efforts.