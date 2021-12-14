Biden makes a last-ditch effort to persuade Manchin to support a spending bill before the holidays.

President Joe Biden is making one final push to persuade Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to support for the administration’s social spending and climate plan before the Christmas break.

For the second time in a week, Biden and Manchin spoke on the phone Monday afternoon about the various components of the president’s measure.

Before the call, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, “The president looks forward to speaking directly with Senator Manchin about and making the argument for why the president believes this legislation should move forward.”

If the bill is to pass before the Senate’s self-imposed Christmas deadline, Manchin’s vote is viewed as critical.

“We now have 49 people who are in agreement to continue forward. So we’re still working with one colleague, and he’s been successful in making a number of changes “Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) expressed her support for Manchin. “So perhaps he’ll be able to join us.” After speaking with the president on the phone, Manchin told the assembled press that he had “a pleasant talk” with Biden and that they were both “interested” in getting the law passed as quickly as possible.

When asked if the bill may pass by the end of the year, Manchin responded that “everything is conceivable.”

“We have to figure out what our biggest priorities are, make decisions, and go forward,” Manchin concluded. “I’m willing to speak with anyone and everyone. I’ve been quite forthright.” Manchin’s office also issued a statement stating that Biden would be in contact with the senator on a daily basis in the coming days.

Despite pressure from Democrats and the president to take a vote, Manchin has remained a stumbling block for liberals hoping to send the bill to Vice President Joe Biden’s desk as soon as possible. While it passed the House last month, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has recognized that the law will most certainly need to be amended before it can be passed by the Senate.

The enlarged child tax credit, which is a significant aspect of the bill's objective, is one of the most contentious problems. The existing tax credit is set to expire at the end of the year, but passage is still possible.