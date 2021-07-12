Biden, like Trump and Obama, is making a social security blunder.

Few things in Washington are truly bipartisan, and the two major parties have quite different viewpoints on Social Security. However, regardless of which party its inhabitant belongs to, the White House regularly fails to order the trustees they select to supervise the Social Security Trust Fund to deliver their yearly Trustees Report before the date set by law.

The trustees report for 2021 is now more than three months late. President Joe Biden’s administration is off to a similar start as former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, and pensioners can only hope that things improve in the coming years.

The Social Security Act requires the trustees of the Social Security Trust Fund to submit a report on the trust fund’s operations throughout the previous year. The report must also look at predicted operations and financial position for at least the following five fiscal years, according to the law. In general, the report must include a longer-term actuarial analysis that includes formal judgments concerning the trust fund’s balance, as well as a detailed explanation of the methodology and calculations used by the Social Security Administration’s chief actuary to arrive at those conclusions.

The Social Security Act, perhaps most critically, mandates trustees to file their report by April 1st. It’ll be late after that.

The issue is that if the trustees are late with their report, there is no statutory consequence. As a result, during the last three presidential administrations, the trustees report has never been presented on time:

The last time a trustees report was timely filed was in 2008. That year, the report was released on March 25, about a week ahead of schedule.

Most seniors are used to the federal government not getting things done on time, so the late arrival of the Trustees Report isn’t unusual. With no incentive to submit a report on time, the path of least resistance has become letting the deadline slide.

To be true, the COVID-19 epidemic has posed some unique challenges in the preparation of the study. The public is still unable to access Social Security offices. Even before the outbreak, staffing levels were tight, and things have only gotten worse in the last year and a half.

However, the trustees owe it to retirees to release a revised version of their report. The version from 2020 depicted a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.