Biden lauds Florida School Superintendent’s “leadership” and “courage” in the face of the mask mandate.

President Joe Biden praised the interim superintendent of schools in Broward County, Florida, after the district agreed to a mask mandate against Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ hostility to such school mandates.

According to the Miami Herald, Biden called Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Friday night to commend her “leadership and fortitude to do the right thing for the health and well-being of their students, teachers, and schools.”

Before the start of school on August 18, the Broward County school board agreed on Tuesday to make masks mandatory for all students and staff personnel. This happened at the same time when four Broward County teachers died of COVID-19.

The School Board voted eight to one to implement the standards put forth by the Department of Health and the Florida Board of Education after hearing from 48 public speakers and considering more than 350 written comments made by community members, according to the district’s official statement.

According to the Herald, the president made a similar call to congratulate Superintendent Chad Geston of the Arizona Union High School District on his district’s mask mandate.

Biden said his administration “stands ready to enable their school systems and communities to get back to safe, full-time, in-person learning,” according to White House call transcripts.

DeSantis signed an executive order near the end of July that gave Florida parents complete control over whether or not their children were required to wear school masks. The decree also gave the State Board of Education and the Florida Department of Health the authority to withhold funds from districts that refused to comply with the mandates. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona responded on Friday, saying that any schools denied financing as a result of the executive order could replace it with federal relief funds.

DeSantis’ administration then changed its stance on the subject, arguing that the state government has no jurisdiction to deny pay to non-state employees. Instead, funding equal to the salaries of superintendents and school board members will be rejected.

“Those who infringe on that right should take responsibility for their actions, which includes taking responsibility for the repercussions of their actions, rather than expecting students, teachers, and school employees to shoulder the burden. This is a condensed version of the information.