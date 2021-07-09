Biden Issues Executive Order To Control Monopolies And Boost Competition In Big Tech Biden Issues Executive Order To Control Monopolies And Boost Competition In Big Tech Biden Issues Executive Order To Control Mono

According to the White House, President Biden is scheduled to sign an executive order on Friday aimed at breaking up corporate domination and increasing competition in the US economy.

This directive is the latest in Biden’s economic recovery initiatives, and it will encourage more than a dozen federal agencies to implement 72 steps and recommendations to combat monopolistic practices, notably in the tech industry.

According to a White House information sheet, the action is meant to change public perceptions of corporate consolidation and antitrust laws, resulting in a more level playing field for small businesses to thrive.

According to Politico, the order, which is likely to be signed at 1:30 p.m. ET, could affect agriculture, finance, healthcare, shipping, transportation, and, most importantly, technology.

According to White House chief economic advisor Brian Deese, the market dominance of internet firms has stifled innovation and “caused serious challenges” in terms of privacy and security.

“The idea behind this executive order is to create better competition across the board,” Deese explained.

When tech behemoths control the market, it creates barriers to entry for small enterprises, restricting market competition, according to Deese. The ruling is likely to change that, fostering stronger consumer protections and competition as well as broader access to a level playing field.

The executive order’s overarching goal, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, is to ensure that the president encourages competition in industries across the country.