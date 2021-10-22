Biden is upbeat about the budget agreement, but new corporate taxes are unlikely.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he is optimistic in his ability to get significant infrastructure and social spending bills passed by Congress, but he discounted the likelihood of achieving his goal of a higher corporate tax rate.

“I believe I’ll get a deal,” Biden said during a CNN town hall with a live audience.

Biden claimed that his fractious Democratic Party was “down to four or five issues,” but that “I believe we can get there.”

In both houses of Congress, Democrats hold razor-thin majorities. Internal squabbles, on the other hand, are stalling the approval of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and a massive, separate social spending bill that Biden claims will revolutionize Americans’ budgets and fairness.

Biden is intensifying up efforts to negotiate a truce between more conservative members and the left-leaning progressive wing, as pressure mounts on the party not to come away empty-handed.

The items on Biden’s original wish list, as well as how to pay for them, are at issue. He campaigned for $3.5 trillion in spending on the social support package at first, but the most recent estimate is around $2 trillion.

That involves removing a lot of the original proposal’s features.

For example, one major initiative championed by Biden and his English teacher wife Jill Biden — two years of free community college education — appears to be on hold for the time being, according to Biden. He did say, though, that there was support for increasing scholarship funding.

But, beyond the wrangling about how to spend the money, there’s an as heated discussion about how to pay the bill.

Biden’s call to boost the corporate tax rate, reversing a cut enacted by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, has been a cornerstone of his campaign.

Biden claims that a jump in the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, combined with a tax hike on the wealthiest 1% of the population, would cover the huge spending boost he seeks.

Those tax hikes, which are opposed by a small number of Democrats, including Senator Kyrsten Sinema, suddenly appear unlikely.

Biden stated, “I don’t think we’ll be able to obtain the vote.”