Biden is preparing a mandate for all federal employees to get vaccinated.

President Joe Biden is exploring a vaccine mandate that would require millions of federal employees to get vaccinated or submit to frequent testing in order to combat the recurrence of COVID-19, which is mostly spreading among the country’s unprotected.

The mandate might be revealed Thursday, CNN reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the situation. Biden is anticipated to set out a number of additional actions to stimulate more vaccines. However, Politico claimed that no final decision on declaring the mandate has been made.

According to USA Today, Biden told reporters at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Tuesday, “If you’re not vaccinated, you’re not nearly as brilliant as I thought you were.”

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidelines, recommending that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors if they’re in areas where the virus is spreading “substantially” or “highly.” The virus’s more contagious Delta form is to blame for the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the country, as it was found in more than 80% of sequenced samples. COVID-19 on steroids, according to Andy Slavitt, a former staffer to Joe Biden’s Covid Response Team.

According to Biden’s rule, government employees must either have a “attestation of vaccination,” which means proving vaccination status, or follow strict COVID-19 protocols such as mandatory mask-wearing and regular testing.

A blanket mandate would apply to at least four million federal employees, including civilians, members of the military, and employees of the United States Postal Service. However, it is unclear if it would extend to military personnel.

According to CDC data, COVID-19 transmission is high or considerable in approximately two-thirds of U.S. counties. As of July 23, three states — Florida, Texas, and Missouri — had lower vaccination rates than the national average of 49.7%, accounting for 40% of all cases nationwide.

“Every day, the Delta variety demonstrates its willingness to trick us,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky to reporters on Tuesday. According to reports, the variety is at least two times more contagious than the Alpha type that caused the initial outbreaks.

The Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal department to issue a vaccine mandate to some of its employees on Monday, requiring COVID-19 vaccination for medical facility employees. Denis McDonough, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, stated in a statement. Brief News from Washington Newsday.