Biden is expected to withdraw his nomination for ATF Director due to Democratic Senators’ reservations.

After facing opposition from key Democratic senators, President Biden is set to withdraw his choice to oversee the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Republicans and Second Amendment supporters were united in their opposition to David Chipman, a former ATF agent and policy advisor to gun-control groups.

Chipman’s candidacy has stalled after some moderate Democratic senators expressed reservations about supporting his confirmation. Senators Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia have indicated that they are undecided on whether or not to support Chipman’s confirmation.

According to the New York Times, Sen. Angus King, an Independent from Maine who generally votes with Democrats, warned the White House and Democratic leadership that he couldn’t support Chipman because of earlier public statements that enraged gun owners.

Chipman’s nomination has not been officially withdrawn by the White House.

Chipman’s nomination would be doomed if he lost even one Democrat vote. If confirmed, he will be the first director of the ATF to be confirmed by the Senate since Byron Todd Jones departed in 2015. Second Amendment activists such as the National Rifle Association have effectively exercised a near-veto on nominees from both parties’ administrations since the ATF director became a Senate-confirmed office in 2006.

According to the New York Times, Chipman had the White House’s support until August. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki criticized Republicans at the time for their opposition to Chipman’s confirmation, and White House officials continue to blame Republicans for hesitant Democrats.

Republicans and the National Rifle Association applauded Biden’s decision to withdraw Chipman’s nomination.

“David Chipman is an impulsive anti-gun radical who wanted to make practically every sports rifle illegal in the United States. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over the ATF, said, “He is utterly unsuitable to manage the ATF, and I’m delighted to see President Biden has withdrawn his candidacy.”

Chipman’s departure was hailed by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as a “victory” for Second Amendment supporters. “It’s ludicrous that an ardent opponent of Americans’ fundamental rights was ever chosen to lead the ATF,” he said.

The NRA praised its members for lobbying senators to defeat Chipman, calling it a “huge victory” for gun owners in a statement. It said that blocking Chipman’s nomination was a “top priority” for the NRA, and that it had undertaken an extensive funding and lobbying campaign to do so.

The Biden administration has unveiled plans to combat rising violence in American communities. Brief News from Washington Newsday.