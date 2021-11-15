Biden is considering a 20-year moratorium on oil and gas drilling near Native American cultural sites.

During the first tribal nations summit since 2016, President Joe Biden announced that he is pursuing a 20-year ban on oil and gas development on Chaco Canyon, a Native American historic site in northwestern New Mexico, according to the Associated Press.

Over 570 tribe leaders from across the United States are anticipated to attend the two-day event, with almost three dozen giving speeches. The meeting is being convened virtually as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disproportionately afflicted Native Americans and Alaska Natives.

Biden announced plans to safeguard Chaco Canyon, a national monument.