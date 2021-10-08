Biden has been chastised for reversing Trump’s decision to shrink two national monuments in Utah.

President Joe Biden has come under fire for expanding two national monuments in Utah that were reduced in size during Donald Trump’s administration.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, a Republican, issued a statement on Thursday expressing his unhappiness with the Biden administration’s decision to extend Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments.

Under the previous government, both national monuments were severely reduced in size. Trump chopped Bears Ears by 85% and Grand Staircase-Escalante by nearly half, both of which are on territory deemed holy to Native American tribes.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney remarked, “Yet again, Utah’s national monuments are being utilized as a political football between administrations.” “The decision to re-expand the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante borders is a devastating blow to our state, local, and tribal leaders, as well as our delegation…’winner today’s take all’ mentality took us further away from that goal.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The monuments span wide swaths of southern Utah, where petroglyphs and cliff dwellings can be found among the red rocks, and remarkable twin buttes rise from a grassy valley.

The White House and the US Interior Department declined to comment on Cox’s remark, which did not specify how much of the monuments Biden planned to restore.

Cox stated that he had offered to work on a legislative solution with the administration.

“The president’s decision to enlarge the monuments again is a tragic missed opportunity—it fails to provide certainty as well as the funding for law enforcement, research, and other protections that the monuments require and that only Congress can provide,” he said in a joint statement with other state leaders.

Romney also chastised Biden in a tweet on Thursday, claiming that he “squandered the potential to develop agreement” and find a long-term solution to the monuments.

Jennifer Rokala, executive director of the Center for Western Priorities, praised Biden’s decision and expressed hope that it will be the first step toward his objective of conserving at least 30% of US lands and waters by 2030.

In a statement, Rokala stated, “Thank you, President Biden.” “By listening to Indigenous groups and the American people, you have insured that these landscapes will be preserved for future years.” According to Rokala, Trump’s budget cuts have unintentionally heightened national attention to Bears Ears. She urged the federal government to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.