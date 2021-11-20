Biden Encourages Americans to “Express Their Views Peacefully,” according to the Rittenhouse verdict.

Kyle Rittenhouse, the Wisconsin kid who claimed he was acting in self-defense when he shot two guys and injured a third, was cleared of all counts on Friday. As a result, protests have erupted in major American cities, with people hailing the ruling as a failure of justice akin to other legal system flaws.

President Joe Biden has issued a statement in response to the verdict and the ensuing protests.

“I urge everyone to express their opinions peacefully and in accordance with the law,” “said the 46th president.

He also stated that the jury’s verdict must be respected.

“While many Americans, including myself, are furious and frightened by the Kenosha verdict, we must realize that the jury has spoken.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also had something to say about the decision.

“I have to say, I’m dissatisfied in the decision.” “she stated “It, in my opinion, speaks for itself. However, I have spent the majority of my career focusing on what needs to be done to make the criminal justice system more fair and just, and there is still much work to be done.” Attorneys for Gaige Grosskreutz’s family, who was shot and injured by Rittenhouse, urged the public to exercise restraint as well. “We need justice right now, not more violence,” they stated in a statement.

Former President Donald Trump also expressed his displeasure with the jury’s verdict. In a statement, he added, “Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse on being found INNOCENT of all counts.” “If that isn’t self-defense, I don’t know what is!”