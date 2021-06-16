Biden emphasizes the United States’ “sacred” commitment to the Nato alliance.

After his predecessor, Donald Trump, questioned Nato’s usefulness, President Joe Biden has reiterated the US commitment to the alliance.

Mr Biden sat down with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg shortly after arriving at the alliance’s headquarters for the first Nato summit of his presidency, reiterating the US commitment to Article 5 of the alliance charter, which states that an attack on one member is an attack on all and must be met with a collective response.

“We take Article 5 as a sacred obligation,” Mr Biden said. I want Nato to be aware that America is present.”

Mr Trump had previously described the alliance as “obsolete” and argued that it allowed “global freeloading” countries to spend less on military defense at the expense of the United States.

Looking ahead, Mr. Stoltenberg acknowledged that the alliance still faces numerous problems.

“We are convening at a critical juncture in our alliance’s history, a period of rising geopolitical competition, regional instability, terrorism, cyber attacks, and climate change,” he said. No country or continent can face these issues on its own. However, Europe and North America aren’t the only ones.”

Mr. Biden, who arrived in Brussels after three days of meetings with G7 leaders in England, was greeted with warmth and even relief by his peers.

Mr. Biden’s attendance, according to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, “emphasizes the rebirth of the transatlantic connection.” Mr de Croo said Nato allies wanted to move on from the Trump administration’s four years of turmoil and infighting among member countries.

Mr de Croo stated, “I believe we are now ready to turn the page.”

While welcoming Mr. Biden, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi threw a not-so-subtle dig at Mr. Trump.

“This summit is a continuation of yesterday’s G7 and is part of the process of reaffirming, of rebuilding the fundamental alliances of the United States that had been weakened by the previous administration,” he said. “Do you remember where President Biden went on his first trip to Europe, and where President Trump went on his first trip?”

