Biden dismisses a report detailing plans to compensate immigrants harmed by Trump’s border policies as “garbage.”

President Joe Biden denounced as “garbage” rumors that his government was making payments to immigrants affected by former President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

Following his speech on the approval of the COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5 to 11, Biden addressed the reports during a Q&A session with reporters.

A reporter questioned Biden about allegations that his government was planned to compensate undocumented immigrants separated from their families at the border by the Trump administration $450,000 to $1,000,000 apiece.

“Do you believe that will encourage more people to enter the country illegally?” the reporter inquired.

“If you keep sending that junk out, we’re going to have a problem. Yes, I agree “Biden responded with a yes. “However, that is not the case.” The reporter inquired, “So it’s a garbage report?”

Biden said, “Yeah.” “That’s not going to happen,” says the narrator. This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.