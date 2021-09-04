Biden directs the Attorney General to make FBI documents related to the 9/11 investigation public.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and other relevant agencies to supervise a review of declassified materials related to the FBI’s 9/11 investigation.

On Friday, the president announced that he had signed an order instructing Attorney General Merrick Garland to make the records public over the next six months.

In a statement, Biden stated, “When I ran for president, I committed to promote transparency in the declassification of materials relating to the terrorist attacks on America on September 11, 2001.” “I am maintaining that pledge as the 20th anniversary of that terrible day approaches.”

“Children have grown up without parents for the past 20 years, and parents have endured without children,” the president said. Husbands and wives have had to figure out how to get on with their lives without their partners. As they celebrated 20 years of birthdays, family reunions, and milestones, brothers and sisters, uncles and aunts, loved ones, and friends stared at an empty chair in their homes and felt a hole in their hearts.”