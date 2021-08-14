Biden defends his decision in Afghanistan and blames Trump for empowering the Taliban.

President Joe Biden defended his decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan on Saturday, despite the Taliban’s continued control of towns and provinces across the country.

“An additional year, or five years, of US military presence would have made no difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House. “I could not support an endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil war.”

He also chastised former President Donald Trump for striking a deal with the Taliban that he claimed put them in the “strongest military posture since 2001,” withdrew 2,500 troops before leaving office and setting a May 1, 2021 withdrawal timetable.

“When I became President, I had to choose between sticking to the deal, with a short extension to get our Forces and allies out safely, or ramping up our involvement and sending more American forces to fight in another country’s civil war,” Biden said in the statement.

In a statement released on Friday, Trump attacked Biden for “the horrible situation in Afghanistan,” asking, “Do you miss me yet?”

In the meantime, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stated on Friday that “Afghanistan is careening into a tremendous, predictable, and preventable disaster,” and asked the Biden administration to do more to assist Afghan forces.

Biden also highlighted a number of strategies aimed at ensuring the safety of US forces. He announced that 5,000 troops will be deployed to Afghanistan to assist US and coalition forces, as well as Afghans who assisted US troops and other vulnerable persons, in securely evacuating.

According to the statement, he ordered the military and intelligence communities to maintain their ability to respond to future terrorist threats, directed Secretary of State Antony Blinken to support Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, and put Ambassador Tracey Jacobson in charge of processing, transporting, and relocating Afghan Special Immigrant Visa applicants and allies.

According to the statement, Biden has also told Taliban representatives that any action that puts US forces in danger will be met with a “rapid and powerful” military retaliation.

The statement continued, "Our hearts go out to the brave Afghan men and women who are now in danger." "We're attempting to evacuate tens of thousands of people who assisted us."