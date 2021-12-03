Biden claims that US initiatives will make Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “very, very difficult.”

According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden said Friday that a series of planned US actions aimed at restraining Russian aggression would make it “very, very difficult” for Russian President Vladimir Putin to take military action against Ukraine.

Russian forces have been massing near the country’s shared borders with Ukraine, raising fears of an invasion by Moscow in the former Soviet Union member and the West.

“What I’m doing is putting together what I believe will be the most complete and substantial set of actions to make it extremely difficult for Mr. Putin to do what people are concerned he would do,” Biden told reporters on Friday.

According to the Associated Press, Biden did not specify what those initiatives may entail, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that the US had threatened to apply new sanctions. Lavrov did not expand on the proposed sanctions when he met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Sweden on Thursday, but he did say that they might not dissuade Russia.

“We will respond if new’sanctions from hell’ arrive,” Lavrov stated. “We can’t afford to be late.” On Wednesday, Blinken told reporters in Latvia that the US does not yet know whether Putin intends to invade, but that it “must prepare for all contingencies.” The US has “made it clear to the Kremlin that we would respond decisively, including with a variety of high-impact economic measures that we have refrained from adopting in the past,” he added. While the West and Ukraine are concerned about Russia’s army buildup, Putin has issued his own threats against NATO and its allies.

According to the Associated Press, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Wednesday at a Kremlin ceremony that he would seek “concrete agreements that would prevent any further NATO movements eastward and the deployment of missile systems that endanger us in close proximity to Russian territory.”

“We are not asking any special terms for ourselves,” Putin added, “and we recognize that any agreement must take into account the interests of Russia and all Euro-Atlantic countries.” “All must be assured of a calm and stable condition, which is required of all without exception.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

