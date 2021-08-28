Biden claims that the drone strike on ISIS-K will not last since the Taliban have condemned the action.

President Joe Biden said the airstrike that killed an ISIS-K planner will not be the sole form of revenge for the attack on the Kabul international airport that killed 13 US military service members on Thursday, as the Taliban criticized the US strike.

Biden said in a statement released Saturday that another attack at the airport is still “highly likely” in the next 24 to 36 hours, and that he has urged commanders to prioritize the safety of US personnel.

“They assured me that they did,” he said in the statement, “and that they could take these precautions while finishing the job and securely retrograding our personnel.”

He promised to “track down and punish anyone engaged in that horrible crime.”

“We will respond whenever someone attempts to harm the United States or attack our troops,” the statement continues. “It will never be questioned.”

According to the statement, authorities have also discussed preparations to assist civilians in continuing to leave after the military departs on August 31.

Biden paid tribute to the 13 Americans murdered in the ISIS-K attack, describing them as “heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our highest American ideals while saving the lives of others.”

“Through their bravery and selflessness, they have helped more than 117,000 people in danger reach safety,” Biden added. “In these perilous times, may God protect our military and all those on the lookout.”

Since 2018, the Taliban have been fighting ISIS-K. The Taliban, on the other hand, criticized the US strike on Saturday. According to Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the group, the action is a “clear attack on Afghan land.”

Mujahid also urged the United States and other Western governments to continue diplomatic relations after their leave, and promised that the country’s currency’s severe drops would be transitory.

Mujahid also told Reuters that the Taliban would establish a new government in Afghanistan in the coming weeks, and that important institutions would be governed by Taliban officials.

There were no civilians killed or injured in the airstrike, which was carried out by an unmanned drone. It was announced on Friday, less than 48 hours after a suicide bomber killed 13 military personnel and over 160 Afghans.

ISIS Khorasan (ISIS-K) is a regional affiliate of ISIS. This is a condensed version of the information.