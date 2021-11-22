Biden chooses Powell to be re-nominated as Fed Chair, with Brainard as his deputy.

President Joe Biden has renominated Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for a second term as the nation’s central banker.

The White House justified its decision to re-nominate Powell as chair, with runner-up Lael Brainard as his deputy, in a statement released on Monday. The decision was intended to ensure leadership continuity at a time when COVID-19 and inflation remain top priorities for the administration.

Biden said the duo’s experience and track record of “decisive action” during the pandemic were critical in steering the US economy back on track.

“As I’ve stated previously, we can’t just go back to where we were before the pandemic; we have to rebuild our economy,” the president added. “I’m convinced that Chair Powell and Dr. Brainard’s concentration on low inflation, stable pricing, and full employment will strengthen our economy more than ever before.” Last week, speculation grew over when Biden would choose his nominee to lead the Federal Reserve. Powell’s appointment appears to reflect the president’s willingness to listen to moderates within his own party as well as administration supporters like Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who served as the Fed’s head before Powell.

The Senate is likely to applaud Biden’s decision to re-nominate Powell over Brainard as chair. Sixty-eight of the 84 senators who voted to confirm Powell when he was first nominated by former President Donald Trump are still in office, which should be enough to overcome progressive opposition to Powell’s reappointment.

As the United States fights inflation and other pandemic-related challenges, a formal nomination and confirmation procedure will commence in the coming days.