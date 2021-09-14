Biden campaigned for Newsom while residents were stuck in Afghanistan, according to the California GOP.

California Governor Gavin Newsom brought out President Joe Biden on the final day of his campaign to save his job, saying that the election’s outcome might determine how the US handles the epidemic, reproductive riots, and climate disaster.

Biden spoke to hundreds of enthusiastic fans in Long Beach on Monday evening, describing Republican opponent Larry Elder as a “clone of Donald Trump.” Some members of the state GOP, on the other hand, chastised Biden for attending a campaign rally while some of his constituents remain stranded in Afghanistan.

Jessica Millan Patterson, the chairwoman of the California Republican Party, termed it “baffling and offensive.”

In a statement, she said, “It’s evident that protecting those they were elected to serve comes second to politics.”

The president, who nearly a year ago defeated former President Donald Trump, warned the gathering that the concerns in the 2020 election are the same ones that California is dealing with. In the usually blue state of California, removing Newsom from office, he warned, might be terrible.

“Can you image him as governor of this state?” says the speaker. The crowd screamed “No, no!” in response to Biden’s question.

“You’re not going to let that happen. He stated, “There is far too much at stake.”

Californians will decide on Tuesday whether Newsom keeps his position or the state moves in a more conservative direction, following a year of discussion that exposed fissures in America’s most populous state.

Biden said, “The nation’s eyes are on California.” The recall vote will “reverberate across the country and…around the world.”

The outcome of the campaign, in which Newsom needs a majority vote to keep his job, is expected to have an impact on the 2022 midterm elections, when Congress will once again be in play and the party in power has historically lost seats. They may influence how heavily Democrats promote COVID-19 regulations, which many Republicans have criticized as unneeded and cumbersome.

With so much riding on the outcome, Biden was the last of a long list of prominent Democrats to make cameo appearances in the campaign, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former President Barack Obama, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, in person or in ads.

Newsom's removal would be a startling rebuke in the largely Democratic state of California.