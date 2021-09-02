Biden calls the Supreme Court’s decision on Texas’ abortion ban a “unprecedented assault on constitutional rights.”

President Joe Biden slammed the United States Supreme Court for allowing a Texas law that drastically restricts abortion access to go into force.

“Tonight’s Supreme Court ruling is an unprecedented assault on fundamental rights under Roe v. Wade,” Biden tweeted on Thursday, referring to the 1973 landmark abortion case.

“Complete strangers will suddenly have the ability to inject themselves in the most personal of medical decisions. Even in circumstances of rape or incest, the law does not allow for exceptions,” he stressed.

Rather than using its supreme authority to guarantee that justice is fairly sought, the United States Supreme Court will enable millions of people in Texas who require crucial reproductive care to suffer while courts sort through procedural complications.

September 2, 2021

The Texas Supreme Court voted 5-4 late Wednesday night to maintain the new legislation, which effectively bans all abortions in the state after six weeks of pregnancy.

On Thursday, Biden announced that he would be “launching a whole-of-government effort to respond to this decision,” looking into what steps the federal government—including the Departments of Health and Human Services and Justice—“can take to insulate those in Texas from this law and ensure access to safe and legal abortions as protected by Roe.”

