Biden blames the cold on his grandson, but a White House doctor says the president is COVID-negative.

After doubts regarding Joe Biden’s health surfaced owing to his raspy voice, the president’s doctors announced that he had tested negative for COVID-19.

Biden’s longstanding doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said in a memo on Friday that the president is in good health “This week, I’ve been dealing with a lot of nasal congestion. This can be heard in his voice, and he is experiencing the dreaded ‘frog in one’s throat.'” “A thorough respiratory panel was used in the investigation, which included 19 common respiratory infections such as COVID-19, various coronaviruses, influenza, and streptococcus, to name a few… These tests were all negative. He’s been tested for COVID-19 three times this week, in addition to the above “According to O’Connor.

Biden will be given over-the-counter drugs to deal with his symptoms, according to the doctor.

Biden blamed a sickness he received from his little grandson for his raspy voice and occasional cough. After Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy inquired if he was okay, the president addressed his health on Friday.

“I have a one-and-a-half-year-old grandchild who has a cold and likes to kiss his pop,” he added after delivering remarks on the November jobs data. “It’s only a cold,” she says. This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.