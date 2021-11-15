Biden appoints an infrastructure czar to oversee billions of dollars in funding.

President Joe Biden named Mitch Landrieu, a well-known former mayor, to oversee the implementation of the country’s vast new infrastructure program and the allocation of its $1.2 trillion in money on Sunday.

The former New Orleans mayor will “oversee the most major and comprehensive improvements in American infrastructure in generations” as a senior advisor, according to the White House.

After months of squabbling, Congress just enacted a bill aimed at creating millions of high-paying jobs, repairing decrepit roads, bridges, waterways, and ports, and improving supply chains.