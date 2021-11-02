Biden Appears to Fall Asleep During Climate Summit Speeches in Glasgow, Trump Slams.

After a video appeared to show President Joe Biden nodding off during a United Nations climate change summit on Monday, former President Donald Trump accused him of being unconcerned about “the Global Warming Hoax.”

Shortly after video surfaced that appeared to show Trump closing his eyes for roughly 30 seconds while watching the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Trump issued a statement slamming Biden. Biden “fell asleep,” according to the former president, because he couldn’t stand hearing about global warming any longer. Trump also used the occasion to bring up a number of other issues that he claims are fabrications.

“Even Biden couldn’t take hearing about the Global Warming Hoax, America’s 7th biggest hoax, followed closely by the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and, of course, the Mueller Report’s ‘No Collusion’ finding,” Trump said.

“Biden traveled to Europe saying Global Warming is his top priority, and then instantly fell asleep in front of the entire world at the Conference,” he continued. “No one who is truly passionate about and believes in a subject can ever fall asleep!” Biden may be seen sitting in the crowd and plainly closing his eyes for seven seconds before opening them momentarily and closing them again in video captured at the conference. When an employee approaches him and pretends to speak, his eyes close for another 22 seconds before opening again. He may have slept off at some time, but it’s unclear.

Biden also addressed at the meeting, criticizing Trump’s leadership and apologized for “the past administration” putting efforts to combat climate change “a little bit behind the eight ball” by withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement. The president promised that his administration would be different and would not “condemn future generations to agony.” Climate scientists almost universally disagree with Trump’s unsupported claim that global warming is a hoax. Indeed, as evidence for climate change has accumulated and extreme weather events have become more common, the scientific consensus has only become stronger.

