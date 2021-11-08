Biden and Trump administrations reach rare agreement on national security lawsuits.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden and Trump administrations are in uncommon accord on a case that will be addressed by the Supreme Court on Monday about whether the government can have cases that endanger national security dismissed. The case centers on a group of Muslim males from Southern California who filed a class-action complaint saying that the FBI violated their rights and discriminated against them after the September 11 attacks by spying on them and hundreds of others.

The group of men is being represented by lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union and others, who claim that the alleged surveillance violated their rights and discriminated against them because of their religion. According to the Associated Press, SCOTUS will be asked to decide whether the administration can ban courts from considering the issue because it could jeopardize national security by making official information public.

The case was first dismissed by a lower court when the government claimed that continuing the case would reveal “state secrets,” such as who was being investigated by the government and why the monitoring was being carried out. An appeals court disagreed, saying the lower court should have looked into what the government called “state secrets” in private before deciding whether the alleged snooping was legal.

According to the Associated Press, both the Biden and Trump administrations have stated that the appeals court’s decision is incorrect.

Craig Monteilh, a confidential informant who worked for the FBI from 2006 to 2007, is involved in the case. Monteilh pretended to be a fresh convert to Islam in order to blend into the Muslim community in Southern California.

Monteilh pretended to be a fitness consultant, but he was actually part of Operation Flex, a monitoring program. Monteilh said he was urged to gather as much information on as many people as possible at the Islamic Center of Irvine in Orange County, which he often went. Using a camera hidden in a shirt button, he gathered names and phone numbers and discreetly recorded thousands of hours of conversations and hundreds of hours of video.

