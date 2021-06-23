Biden and Putin shake hands to begin the summit.

Presidents Joe Biden of the United States and Vladimir Putin of Russia have arrived at a gorgeous lakeside Swiss estate for their highly anticipated summit, a moment of high-stakes diplomacy at a time when both leaders acknowledge that their countries’ ties are at an all-time low.

The two leaders exchanged handshakes with Swiss President Guy Parmelin, who welcomed them to Switzerland, before entering the palace for what is likely to be a four- to five-hour meeting.

Mr. Putin expressed his desire for a “constructive” encounter, while Mr. Biden stated that “meeting face-to-face is always preferable.”

They’ve been exchanging venomous barbs for months.

Mr. Biden has regularly chastised Mr. Putin for harmful cyberattacks on US interests by Russian-based hackers, a contempt for democracy in the imprisonment of Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, and electoral interference in the United States.

Mr Putin, for his part, has reacted with obfuscation, citing the January 6 insurgency at the US Capitol to argue that America has no business lecturing on democratic norms and insisting that the Russian government was not involved in any election meddling or cyberattacks, despite US intelligence indicating otherwise.

For the first time as leaders, the two are meeting face to face. Both sides set out to decrease expectations in advance.

Nonetheless, Mr. Biden said it was a significant step forward if the US and Russia were able to achieve “stability and predictability” in their relationship, a seemingly modest aim from the president when dealing with one of America’s most vehement foes.

Mr Biden told reporters earlier this week, “We should decide where it’s in our mutual interest, in the interest of the globe, to cooperate, and see if we can do it.”

“And make it clear what the red lines are in areas where we disagree.”

On Wednesday, Dmitry Peskov, Mr. Putin’s spokesman, told The Associated Press that no breakthroughs were expected and that “the situation in Russian-American relations is too complex.”

