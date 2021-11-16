Biden and his supporters embark on a tour to tout progress claims despite sagging poll numbers.

President Joe Biden made his first visit in New Hampshire on Tuesday to kick off a national tour pushing the new $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill he signed into law on Monday, despite declining poll ratings.

Biden spoke about the new strategy in terms of how it could effect regular Americans in a speech delivered from a bridge built in 1939 that was designated as a priority for repair in 2014.

According to The Associated Press, he said, “This isn’t esoteric, this isn’t some enormous bill — it is, but it’s about what happens to ordinary people.” “How can I cross the bridge in a snowstorm?” “Conversations around those kitchen tables that are both profound and ordinary: Following a bipartisan bill signing ceremony on Monday, Biden and many members of his Cabinet traveled around the country to begin pushing the bill in an effort to boost the public’s perception of the President.

In addition to increasing Biden’s popularity among Americans, Democratic politicians seek to raise awareness and support for his $1.85 trillion Build Back Better plan, which is now being debated in Congress and targets several sectors of social expenditure.

The recently passed infrastructure plan includes $110 billion for highway, bridge, and road repairs. According to the White House, roughly 173,000 miles of highways and key roads are in bad condition across the country.

The tour starts with a wintry, rusted bridge in New Hampshire, a state that didn’t vote for him in the presidential primaries last year.

Biden left the state in February 2020, before the polls on his fifth-place primary finish had even concluded. But he returned as president, ready to tout the billions of dollars he signed into law on Monday to upgrade America’s roads, bridges, and transit systems.

It would have a significant impact here, he added, from more efficient daily commuting to keeping emergency routes available.

“America is moving again,” Biden claimed, “and your life will change for the better.”

Biden will make trips in Woodstock, New Hampshire, and Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday and Wednesday to promote the new law as a source of jobs and repairs for old roads, bridges, pipes, and ports.