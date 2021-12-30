Biden and Fauci are on a ‘hit list’ of armed men driving to the White House wearing body armor.

Last week, police in Iowa apprehended a guy after he informed them he was traveling to the White House “to assassinate those in power.” President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, were all on the suspect’s “hit list.”

According to The Los Angeles Times, when Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, of California, was pulled over on Interstate 80 in Iowa’s Cass County on Dec. 21 for aggressive driving, he carried body armor and an AR-15-type assault rifle.

His GPS was discovered to be tuned to the White House. In his car, authorities discovered a grappling hook, ammo, and empty cans of the energy drink Red Bull. Police said they discovered money “earmarked” for Xiong’s funeral in his vehicle.

Xiong told a sheriff’s officer that he disagreed of the present administration and that he was not suicidal and that he had the weapons for self-defense. From roughly 100 Tiktok videos, authorities discovered a “hit list” of the man’s targets. According to the affidavit in Xiong’s case, the list of videos included Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in addition to Biden, Fauci, and Obama.

“Xiong believes that he is the only person left who can rid the United States of evil, and it is important for him to kill individuals in positions of authority,” stated Secret Service Special Agent Justin Larson in the affidavit.

Xiong has been detained in the Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs since Thursday, according to sheriff’s records. He’s been accused of threatening to kill a former president. Xiong has no plans to return to California, Larson stated in the affidavit, “since he planned on dying while fighting bad demons in the White House.” If he is released, Xiong would resume his plans and “do whatever it takes” to fulfill his purpose, according to the lawsuit.

This isn’t the first time a conspiracy to assassinate Biden has surfaced. John Thornton, 39, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, was charged in May with conspiring to assassinate the president. Attorney Marisa Ong noted at the time that, while the criminal complaint referenced Biden, the initial proceedings would only focus on Thornton’s threats against two other victims who the suspect intended to execute, according to KFOX-TV.

Xiong’s detention comes more than a week after an ABC/Ipsos survey revealed that Biden’s approval rating among Americans was at an all-time low. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.