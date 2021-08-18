Biden, according to Tom Malinowski, should guarantee that the US will remain at Kabul Airport until everyone has left.

Congressman Tom Malinowski is urging the Biden administration to reassure the public that the US will remain at Kabul’s international airport until everyone has been evacuated from Afghanistan, including the military’s Afghan friends.

“President Biden has stated, correctly, that we will remove these individuals. Malinowski told CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, “First and foremost, American people, but also our Afghan friends and a wide range of Afghans who are at risk of being targeted by the Taliban.”

The Democrat went on to say, “We need to operationalize that.” “That means, first and foremost, gaining complete control of the airport and perimeter—which is difficult but necessary so that we can decide who comes in—and making it crystal clear that we are going to stay at that airport, hold that ground, until that mission is completed—but we have yet to hear that from the administration.”

Biden had set an August 31 deadline for the US to completely withdraw from Afghanistan before Kabul fell to the Taliban over the weekend, but the swift takeover has resulted in a chaotic departure of surviving American forces and Afghan partners.

Thousands more Afghans attempted to flee with Americans waiting to be evacuated, according to footage from Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Malinowski and Representative Jason Crow joined 38 other members of Congress in a bipartisan letter to President Barack Obama on Tuesday, pleading with him to extend the deadline for the withdrawal of US personnel until everyone has been evacuated.

The congressmen wrote, “The United States must do everything necessary to safeguard the Kabul airport until the rescue mission is complete and our Americans, allies, and vulnerable Afghans have had an opportunity to leave.” “We trust that the deadline you set for our military mission on August 31st will not apply to this operation, and that we will stay as long as it takes to complete it.”

The planned deadline must be addressed by the Biden administration, according to Malinowski, in order for the Pentagon to continue evacuations through September if required.

“Orders are obeyed by the Pentagon. They take everything very seriously. They’ve only gotten one order so far. Or it is overturned, unless the White House states that the August 31 deadline does not apply to the evacuation, I am concerned that this is the plan. This is a condensed version of the information.