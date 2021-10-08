Bias and discrimination obstruct women’s ability to find work.

According to a survey, nearly two-thirds of women in the UK believe bias and discrimination still prevent them from getting work.

According to research commissioned by one of the country’s top education organizations, more than two-fifths of women (41%) believe their gender is a barrier to getting a new career, while 30% believe their race is a barrier.

According to a poll conducted by Pearson, over three-quarters of women (74%) are anxious about obtaining a career that will allow them to support themselves and their families, while nearly half (49%) are concerned about finding a job that will allow them to care for their family.

According to the study of 1,000 working-age women in the UK, 65 percent say bias and discrimination are preventing them from getting work, while 63 percent believe their age is a barrier.

More than two-fifths (42%) of women who are employed or actively seeking for work say their major stressor is preserving their mental health, followed by financial concerns (36 percent ).

One of the largest pressures, according to nearly three out of ten (29 percent), is assisting children with online learning.

Women in the UK want their employers to offer them a competitive pay and flexible schedules (both 34%), as well as mental health services (32%), and remote work possibilities (19%).

Pearson commissioned a poll of 6,000 working-age women in the US, Brazil, China, India, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, with 1,000 women per country.

According to the study, 68 percent of women worldwide, including 53 percent in the United Kingdom, said the Covid-19 pandemic has caused them to reconsider their job path.

According to the poll, over half (48%) of women around the world want to change occupations or start working in the next six months, compared to 37% in the UK.

In the coming year, nine out of ten women worldwide, and 85 percent in the UK, say they will make at least one relocation to improve their work prospects or change careers.

According to the report, only 7% of women in the UK want to start their own business in the next year, compared to 20% of women worldwide.

