Bianca Walkden takes bronze in Taekwondo after a heartbreaking semi-final loss.

Bianca Walkden earned her second Olympic bronze medal in the 67kg taekwondo division, defeating Aleksandra Kowalczuk of Poland.

Bianca, who hails from Liverpool, was denied a chance at gold after losing in the last seconds of her semi-final.

After sustaining a kick to the head at the very end, the 29-year-old succumbed to South Korean Lee Da-Bin.

Lutalo Muhammad, a close friend of hers, walked off the scene where he had been working with BBC Sport after the last-second loss.

“Speechless,” Muhammed remarked when he returned.

“It’s just the hard reality of our sport.

“It’s not over until it’s over,” says the narrator. Bianca’s loss in the final seconds – yes, the Korean won, but… I’m at a loss for words, Dan.”

With three single-shot punches in the first round, Walkden took a two-point lead into the second round, but Kowalczuk claimed the solitary point of the next stanza to cut the Brit’s lead to 4-3 heading into the final round.

With a shot to the body, Walkden regained a two-point lead, and a two-point kick helped her edge ahead to 7-3 heading into the final minute of the game — an advantage she would not relinquish this time.

Walkden earned her second bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

She has also won three global titles.