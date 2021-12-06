Bianca Andreescu is a Romanian actress. Due to mental health concerns, the Australian Open will be skipped.

Bianca Andreescu, the first Canadian woman to win a Grand Slam singles title, has decided to forego the Australian Open in 2022 to focus on her mental health.

“Hello, everyone. As you are all aware, the previous two years have been extremely difficult for me due to a multitude of factors “Andreescu stated in a statement released on Monday. “This year, in particular, I spent numerous weeks in isolation quarantining, which had a significant mental and physical impact on me.” “I didn’t feel like myself on a lot of days, especially when I was training and/or playing matches. I felt as though I was bearing the weight of the entire planet on my shoulders. I couldn’t keep my mind off what was going on off the court; I was feeling the collective pain and stress, and it was wearing me down “she continued.

Her grandmother’s COVID infection, which required hospitalization, had a significant impact on her mental health, according to the 21-year-old.

“I want to allow myself extra time to re-set, recuperate, and grow from this (as cliche as that sounds) and continue to inspire by doing charity work, giving back, and working on myself because I know that by doing so, I will return stronger than before,” she added. “As a result, I will not begin my season in Australia this year, but will instead take some time to ponder, train, and prepare for the forthcoming tennis season in 2022.” This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.