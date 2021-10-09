‘Beyond years,’ Jurgen Klopp said of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, according to a Liverpool forecast.

Jurgen Klopp’s Anfield legacy has been compared to that of Johan Cruyff at Barcelona, with Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders stating that his imprint will be felt ‘beyond’ his stay.

On this day six years ago, Klopp was named manager of the Reds, and he has had a huge impact on the club’s fortunes.

During the 2019/20 season, the German coach led Liverpool win the Premier League for the first time in 30 years, as well as a sixth European Cup and a first-ever FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool’s success would not have been conceivable if it hadn’t been for the arrival of the former Borussia Dortmund manager, who promised to convert skeptics into believers as soon as he arrived.

Klopp has undeniably accomplished this goal, and his right-hand man believes that his appointment has helped Liverpool regain their ‘identity.’

“Everyone has seen what he has done with the team, the fans, and the club’s structure.” “This consistency and steadiness resulted in the accolades,” Lijnders remarked.

“He gave Liverpool a new identity,” he continued.

Klopp, along with Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley, will be remembered as one of Liverpool’s finest ever managers.

His contract with the club is set to expire in 2024, but Lijnders has stated that his legacy would outlast however long he stays in charge.

“Jürgen is like Johan [Cruyff] was for Barcelona in terms of developing something that transcends years,” he said on liverpoolfc.com.

“In football, years don’t matter to us coaches and players; it’s all about the next game, the next practice session, the next championship.” It’s about right now.

“This LFC team is hungry, confident, and knows what it wants.” Jürgen is the one who takes the initiative and makes the necessary corrections. It’s an exciting time to be a Liverpool fan. It’s something to treasure. “Make it a big deal.”