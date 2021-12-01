Beverley Callard of Coronation Street flaunts her bright new tattoo.

Beverley Callard, who plays Liz McDonald, has a large new tattoo on her leg.

On Tuesday, the 64-year-old, who featured on I’m A Celebrity last year, shared the eye-catching design on her Instagram story.

Her leg was now covered with brilliantly colored flowers that stretched from her foot to her knee, according to a photo.

Beverley, who played Liz McDonald on Corrie for a long time, tagged tattoo artist Linzi in the photo.

“Thank you for my tattoo!” Beverley wrote.

It’s not the actress’s first tattoo; she recently said that she “got inked” as a heartfelt memorial to her late spouse Jon McEwan.

She got a tattoo in 2016 with tragedy and comedy masks over music notes and a score sheet, as well as a giant red heart with the couple’s initial names on it.

The date “30-10-10,” the couple’s wedding anniversary, was tucked in between.

“Hello Everyone,” Beverley said on social media, promising to “get old disgracefully.” I’m sorry if I’ve been a little dull and silent on here lately. I hope everyone is having a good time now that some limitations have been eased; we are.

“@jonmmac55 and I have gone on a few minor excursions that I can’t wait to share with you, but for now… I wanted to show you this… getting aging disgracefully.”

In 2019, Liz McDonald moved to Spain from the cobblestones.

According to Digital Spy, while Beverley previously stated that she intended to return to play Liz “one last time,” she later acknowledged that she has “forever” closed the door on the character.

Beverley highlighted why she doesn’t want to return to the streets at the premiere of Melanie Blake’s book Ruthless Women, revealing that lockdown aided her choice.